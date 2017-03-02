Maruti Vitara Brezza crosses 1 lakh cumulative sales milestone

Maruti Vitara Brezza Maruti Vitara Brezza

Country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) today said its compact SUV Vitara Brezza has crossed one lakh cumulative sales milestone in the domestic market. The company had launched the vehicle in March 2016.

Vitara Brezza was designed and developed in India by MSI R&D team using Suzuki’s core technology and global vehicle development processes.

“Vitara Brezza has been a game changer for Maruti Suzuki. With its bold and sporty looks, contemporary interiors and feature-rich character, Vitara Brezza has addressed all parameters that customers expect from a compact SUV,” MSI Executive Director Marketing and Sales RS Kalsi said in a statement.

Brezza is the first car in India to be certified for offset and side impact crash tests that will be enforced in country from October 2017 onwards.