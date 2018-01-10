Maruti Suzuki India hikes prices of vehicles across models by up to Rs 17,000

The Japanese car maker, which has had a good run this year, averaging a 15.5 per cent year-on-year growth between April and December 2017, fared well both in the car segment — Baleno and the new DZire — as also the utility vehicles segment. The Japanese car maker, which has had a good run this year, averaging a 15.5 per cent year-on-year growth between April and December 2017, fared well both in the car segment — Baleno and the new DZire — as also the utility vehicles segment.

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday hiked the prices of vehicles across models by up to Rs 17,000 with immediate effect, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, in December last year, the car manufacturer had said that government incentives will be needed to make electric vehicles (EVs) affordable as the country moves towards the eco-friendly solution for mobility. The company, which plans to launch its first EV in India by 2020, also said it will conduct a study to find consumer insights to prepare for the journey.

On the wholesale numbers front, the car maker did reasonably good in December. It reported a double-digit growth in December after a smart 14 per cent year-on-year increase in sales in November. The Japanese car maker, which has had a good run this year, averaging a 15.5 per cent year-on-year growth between April and December 2017, fared well both in the car segment — Baleno and the new DZire — as also the utility vehicles segment.

