Maruti Suzuki India April sales up 14.4% at 1,72,986 units, decline in mini segment cars

The country’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) today reported 14.4 per cent increase in total sales at 1,72,986 units in April against 1,51,215 units in the year-ago month. The company’s domestic sales stood at 1,64,978 units, up 14.2 per cent from 1,44,492 units in April last year, MSI said in a statement.

Sales of mini segment cars, including Alto and WagonR, witnessed a 2.8 per cent decline to 37,794 units during the month, under review from 38,897 units in April 2017, MSI said. The auto major further said sales of the compact segment comprising Swift, Estilo, Dzire and Baleno jumped by 31.8 per cent to 83,834 units last month as against 63,584 units in the year-ago month.

MSI said sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz declined by 27.2 per cent to 5,116 units during the month. Sales of utility vehicles, including Gypsy, Grand Vitara, Ertiga, S-Cross and compact SUV Vitara Brezza increased marginally to 20,804 units in April from 20,638 units in the same month of 2017.

Sales of vans — Omni and Eeco — increased by 14 per cent to 15,886 units last month as against 13,938 units in the year-ago period. Exports in April this year were up 19.1 per cent to 8,008 units as compared with 6,723 units in the same month last year, MSI said.a

