Maruti sales revenue up 8 per cent in June to 1,06,394 units

Country’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) today posted a 7.6 per cent rise in total sales in June at 1,06,394 units as against 98,840 in the same month last year. The company’s domestic sales went up 1.2 per cent during the month to 93,263 units against 92,133 in June 2016.

Last month, however, sales of mini segment cars, including Alto and WagonR, declined 7.9 per cent to 25,524 units from 27,712 in the year-ago month, MSI said in a statement. The automaker said sales of the compact segment comprising Swift, Estilo, Dzire, Baleno and Ignis rose 1.3 per cent to 40,496 units in June compared to 39,971 in the same month last year.

Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz rose 41.1 per cent to 3,950 units during the month. Utility vehicles, including Ertiga, S-Cross and Vitara Brezza, saw the sales volume grow 43 per cent to 13,879 units in June, from 9,708 in the year-ago period.

The figure for vans, Omni and Eeco, declined 6.7 per cent to 9,208 units last month compared to 9,874 in the same period of the previous year. Exports during the month rose 95.8 per cent to 13,131 units as against 6,707 in June last year, MSI said.

