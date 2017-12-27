Maruti partners Delhi govt for automated driving test centres

Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it has entered into a partnership with Delhi government to set up 12 automated driving test centres across the city.

The company will invest approximately Rs 15 crore and the centres will be set up in phases, and handed over to Delhi government’s transport department, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) said in a statement.

“The commissioning of the centres and their operation will be decided by the transport department,” it added.

Under a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signed today between the department and the company, the centres will have scientifically laid driving test tracks, advanced high definition cameras and an integrated IT system, as approved by the department, it added.

“While Maruti Suzuki will set up the centres and maintain them for three years, the transport department will conduct the tests and issue driving licenses to eligible applicants,” it said.

In the first phase, the centres will be set up in Hauz Khas, Shakur Basti, Raja Garden, Hari Nagar, Burari, Loni Road, Sarai Kale Khan, Rohini, Jharoda Kalan, Mayur Vihar Phase I, Surajmal Vihar and Dwarka.

MSIL has nearly 430 Maruti Driving Schools, operated in partnership with its dealers across India. It also manages six IDTRs (Institute of Driving Training and Research) in partnership with state governments.

