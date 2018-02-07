Management rejig: Wipro reshuffles key portfolios

IT services exporter Wipro has announced a management rejig in two of its business verticals, which will result in a reshuffling of roles. (File Photo) IT services exporter Wipro has announced a management rejig in two of its business verticals, which will result in a reshuffling of roles. (File Photo)

IT services exporter Wipro has announced a management rejig in two of its business verticals, which will result in a reshuffling of roles. It also announced the appointment of a new legal head. Anand Padmanabhan, president of the energy, natural resources, utilities & construction (ENU) vertical, is now being moved into a new role as president – business development and strategic sales. Padmanabhan has been part of the ENU vertical since April, 2008. The ENU vertical will now be headed by NS Balasubramanian, who is currently the president of the manufacturing and technology vertical (MTV). Both these changes will be effective April, 2018. These changes were announced through an internal mail to Wipro employees by CEO Abidali Neemuchwala. The mail has been seen by FE.

Padmanabhan in his new role will look into all the geographies except the US, South America and India. “AP will use his extensive global experience to lead leveraged geographies and catapult our growth and localisation in these markets,” the mail stated.

As part of these changes, the manufacturing and technology vertical will be split into two separate entities. Ankur Prakash has now been appointed as vice-president – manufacturing strategic business unit (SBU) and Latam. Prakash is currently vice-president for new growth and emerging markets.

The technology vertical will be headed by Nitin Parab, as vice-president. He currently heads the hi-tech segment of Wipro’s business. The internal mail by Neemuchwala said, “It is that time of the year when we plan for the next fiscal. This is also when we review our rolling strategy plans, consider organisational changes and explore internal role rotations to better align our strategy and introduce fresh thinking in running our organisation.” Wipro has also announced the appointment of Deepak Acharya as the general counsel and global head – legal. Acharya was a long-time veteran with Procter & Gamble and comes in place of Inderpreet Sawhney.

