MakeMyTrip ties up with Flipkart to sell travel services

The deal will kick off with domestic flight bookings in the next few weeks, followed by hotels, bus and holiday packages. As part of the deal, customers can book travel services from Flipkart's platform which will be linked to offers by MakeMyTrip.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: April 5, 2018 10:45:34 am
MakeMyTrip ties up with Flipkart to sell travel services
Online travel portal MakeMyTrip has tied with e-commerce major Flipkart, as part of which the latter will sell travel services on its platform.

MakeMyTrip’s brands, including Goibibo and redBus, will leverage the large customer base of Flipkart to drive online bookings, the company said in a statement.

The deal will kick off with domestic flight bookings in the next few weeks, followed by hotels, bus and holiday packages.

“This partnership will help us reach out to an even wider consumer base and open up the online travel market in a significant way,” MakeMyTrip founder and Group CEO Deep Kalra said.

As part of the deal, customers can book travel services from Flipkart’s platform which will be linked to offers by MakeMyTrip.

Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said the partnership will help make travel booking a seamless experience for customers, even those in the farthest regions, while also furthering goal of being a one-stop destination for all digital transactions online.

