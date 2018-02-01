L&T profit jumps 53 per cent in December quarter

During the quarter, the company won fresh orders worth Rs 48,130 crore, registering a growth of 38 per cent. During the quarter, the company won fresh orders worth Rs 48,130 crore, registering a growth of 38 per cent.

Riding on better project execution and higher domestic orders, engineering giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has reported a 53 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the December quarter at Rs 1,490 crore. Total income from operations grew 9.4 per cent to Rs 28,747.45 crore during the reporting period over the same period a year ago.

“This quarter was a welcome relief for us as performance was satisfactory on all fronts. Revenue recognition was mainly from our businesses like infrastructure, hydrocarbons, heavy engineering, financial services and developmental projects,” Group chief financial officer R Shankar Raman said. The country has seen a slew of transformative reform measures in the last one year which are likely to yield medium to long term macro-economic gains, though accompanied by shorter term disruptions, the company said.

He said revenue grew by 9.4 per cent, but adjusting for excise duty subsumed in GST during the quarter, the growth was 10 per cent. Revenue from international business stood at Rs 10,110 crore, constituting 35 per cent of the total revenue. “During the past two quarters, we have witnessed a growth of around 8 per cent in revenue and this quarter we touched 10 per cent. At the beginning of the fiscal we had given a guidance of 12-14 per cent topline growth, which we later revised to a flat growth. We would still like to maintain a growth rate which we had last fiscal,” Raman said.

During the quarter, the company won fresh orders worth Rs 48,130 crore, registering a growth of 38 per cent. International orders of Rs 8,835 crore constituted 18 per cent of the total order inflows, as against 34 per cent in the same period previous year. “Domestic order intake grew 70 per cent this quarter. These were the orders that were waiting to be awarded and we are happy to bag them that helped bump up our domestic order inflow,” he said.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App