L&T Infotech Q4 net rises 11 per cent

L&T Infotech has reported a 11.4 per cent increase in its March quarter net at Rs 254.5 crore on higher revenues and margin expansion. The 20-year IT arm of EPC major Larsen & Toubro, which rebranded itself as LTI on Thursday, posted a 16.1 per cent growth in post tax net at Rs 970.9 crore for FY17.

The company’s chief executive and managing director Sanjay Jalona said it is targeting a 14-15 per cent jump in profits for FY 18. Its total revenues were up 7.7 per cent to Rs 1,677.2 crore while the pre-tax profit margin expanded 1.20 per cent to 16.5 per cent during the quarter.

The margin expansion was on the back of a surge in digital revenues which now constitute 28 per cent of the total revenues from 20 per cent in year-ago period and also a jump in utilisation, its chief financial officer A K Sonthalia said over the phone.

