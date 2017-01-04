L&T bags Smart City infrastructure contract

The construction giant will implement various infrastructure projects as well as security and connectivity systems. The construction giant will implement various infrastructure projects as well as security and connectivity systems.

LARSEN & Toubro Ltd has bagged the contract as implementation partner of Pune Smart City project. The construction giant will implement various infrastructure projects as well as security and connectivity systems.

Pune Municipal Commissioner Kunal Kumar on Tuesday said that the L&T was selected after an elaborate selection process. Kumar said that the award of contract will now speed up the implementation of various components of Smart City projects. “After being selected as a top city under the smart cities mission, Pune Municipal Corporation has begun the journey towards building Pune as a next generation smart city,” said Kumar,

He said the projects include high speed Wi-Fi services across the city, establishment of emergency call boxes and public address systems.

“To add better quality of life to residents, Pune Smart City SPV is launching multiple projects, including high speed Wi-Fi, across more than 200 zones at public buildings, bus-stops, hospitals, parks and key road stretches.

In a bid to enhance safety and security of residents, emergency call systems, public address systems and variable message displays will be deployed across the city. All the smart elements will be connected to one of the most advanced Smart City Operations Centre. This will be a role model for the rest of the country to follow, in line with the best-in class examples in the world,” said Kumar.

SN Subrahmanyan, deputy managing director & president, L&T said, “After having set up the country’s largest surveillance project in Mumbai involving 5,000+ cameras across 1,500 locations and in the process of developing Nagpur into India’s first large-scale integrated smart city, we consider this mandate to make Pune smart as a reaffirmation of our capabilities in the area of creating a smart world.”

“As a Master Systems Integrator, we will use high-end technology to provide solutions capable of analytics on a futuristic and eminently scalable platform,” he said.