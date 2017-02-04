Loan to KFA used to keep business afloat, employees claim

Vijay Mallya. Vijay Mallya.

While arguing for bail, employees of defunct Kingfisher Airlines claimed that the full sanctioned loan of IDBI Bank was used to ensure that the business stayed afloat. Four of the employees who were arrested by the CBI on January 23 for their alleged role in the loan default case are currently in judicial custody in a Mumbai prison. Senior advocates, Amit Desai and Pranav Badheka arguing on behalf of the four said that the Rs 900 crore loan taken from IDBI Bank was accounted for in payments made towards salaries of employees, interest charges of banks and in repaying outstanding dues.

“Kingfisher Airlines began operations in 2005. While the world economy was growing phenomenally till 2007, the global financial crisis of 2008, led to a general slowdown, affecting the economy including the aviation sector across India. Due to the serious cash crunch, we approached bankers for funds in 2009. As per the CBI’s own charge sheet, the loan was used by Kingfisher Airlines towards salaries, outstanding overdue bills and bank charges. Not a single dime has gone towards personal use,” Desai argued.

He further said that of the Rs 150 crore given as a Short Term Loan to Kingfisher Airlines, Rs 100 crore was returned by the company.