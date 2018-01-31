LIC makes most of bull rally with Rs 20K-crore profit

LIC was a major investor in the IPOs of public sector companies and own around 8 per cent each in GIC Re and New India Assurance (NIA) which came out with IPOs in 2017. LIC was a major investor in the IPOs of public sector companies and own around 8 per cent each in GIC Re and New India Assurance (NIA) which came out with IPOs in 2017.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), India’s largest financial entity with assets of over Rs 27 lakh crore is making the most out of the ongoing bull rally on the stock markets. The corporation has booked a profit of Rs 20,000 crore in the first nine months of the fiscal 2017-18 as against Rs 19,000 crore in the full 12-month period March 2017. With three months still left, LIC is likely to record bumper profits from its equity portfolio in the current fiscal.

LIC Chairman VK Sharma had last month said the corporation had made a profit of Rs 12,374 crore from the stock market in the first six months of FY18 as compared with Rs 10,643 crore in same period of FY17, showing a 16.3 per cent growth. This means LIC booked profits of as much as Rs 7,600 crore in the September-December period.

Domestic institutions led by LIC are contrarian investors in the stock market as they normally sell stocks when the market witnesses a bull run and buys when stocks go down. The benchmark Sensex gained a whopping 7,430 points, or 27.90 per cent, in 2017 and investors made huge notional profits of Rs 45.50 lakh crore (Rs 45,50,000 crore) as the market capitalisation surged to Rs 151.73 lakh crore in a year marked by the impact of demonetisation and implementation of goods and services tax (GST). From January 1 to 30 this year, the Sensex gained another 2,221 points, or 6.56 per cent, to close at 36,033.73 on Tuesday.

According to a top LIC official, the coproration has done a total investment of Rs 300,000 crore in government securities, equity and IPOs. “Out of this, Rs 200,000 has gone into government securities and state developmental loans, while Rs 60,000 crore was invested in various disinvestment programmes of the government and the balance in equities,” he said.

While it has put around Rs 40,000 crore in equity, Sharma had earlier indicated that LIC will not be aggressive in the equity investments since they are a contrarian player in the market. In FY17, LIC had invested Rs 47,000 crore in the equity market. Their outstanding equity investments stood at Rs 5.71 lakh crore for the first half of FY18 compared to Rs 4.96 lakh crore in the same period last year.

LIC was a major investor in the IPOs of public sector companies and own around 8 per cent each in GIC Re and New India Assurance (NIA) which came out with IPOs in 2017. LIC is a long-term investor in the market but reshuffles the portfolio depending on the market situation. As many stocks had witnessed huge gains in the last nine months, LIC is believed to have offloaded them to book the profit. This is at a time when many experts have cautioned against the runaway rally in stocks, especially the 2,200 point rally in the last one month.

“I always worry about excesses. Here we have got a wonderful situation where massive amounts of savings are moving to the financial savings. Money is coming to a broad funnel and it’s going into a narrow pipe where massive amount of Indian savers’ money is now going into few hundred stocks,” Uday Kotak, vice chairman and MD of Kotak Mahindra Bank had said.

