Let’s work together, says Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran to employees

Newly appointed Natarajan Chandrasekaran. Newly appointed Natarajan Chandrasekaran.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Tuesday urged employees of the group to “work together to excel, and to be ranked among the top performers” in their respective industries.

“I have taken pride in our achievements as a group, in our ability to innovate and take risks in order to create pioneering and global businesses, and in our ongoing contribution to the communities that we work in,” he said in a letter to the employees.’

Watch What Else Is making News

“As a group, we have enormous collective strengths. Working together, our firms, Tata Sons and the Tata Trusts have been very successful in the past, and have created great value for all our stakeholders. Now, as we face the future, we have a huge opportunity to do so once again — in terms of our business performance, by enabling higher shareholder value, as well as by making a significant and lasting social impact with a view to make a sustainable difference…,” he said.

“In today’s context, where technology is playing a key role in business success, the need for innovation is vital to help reimagine and reinvent our businesses…,” Chandrasekaran said.