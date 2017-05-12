Layoffs: Cognizant seeks two weeks from Telangana govt

Cognizant claims it conducted a performance-based process. (File Photo) Cognizant claims it conducted a performance-based process. (File Photo)

Cognizant has sought two weeks time from the Telangana government following a meeting convened with the joint commissioner of labour and the company management to arrive at an amicable solution. The next meeting is scheduled to be held on May 26. Telangana is also the first state to intervene in the forced resignation issue despite Cognizant’s claim that it has not conducted any layoffs but conducted a performance-based process.

A Cognizant spokesperson confirmed that senior officials from the company met the joint commissioner of labour on Thursday. R Chandra Shekaram, JCL, Hyderabad, said that the company officials had detailed discussions over the forced layoffs of eight employees. These employees had given a representation to the labour department on the sudden layoffs recently. “While three of the eight employees were forced to submit their resignations, the rest were yet to get any notices or any orders,” he added.

However, sources in the know said that the government was also serious about understanding about the proposed expansion plans by the company in Hyderabad.

