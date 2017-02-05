KPMG India appoints Arun Kumar as Chairman and CEO

Leading professional services firm KPMG India has selected former US government official Arun M Kumar as its new Chairman and CEO. (Representational Image) Leading professional services firm KPMG India has selected former US government official Arun M Kumar as its new Chairman and CEO. (Representational Image)

Leading professional services firm KPMG India has selected former US government official Arun M Kumar as its new Chairman and CEO. Kumar, whose five-year tenure begins on Sunday, succeeds Richard Rekhy.

Prior to this, Kumar had served as Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets and Director General of the US and Foreign Commercial Service in the administration of former US President Barack Obama. On behalf of the American government, Kumar also worked to strengthen commercial ties between India and the US, played a key role in establishing the India-US Strategic and Commercial Dialogue and a renewed India-US CEO Forum, the company said in a release.

Kumar was elected by the KPMG India Board and ratified by the India partners.

He has also served KPMG US and KPMG Americas Boards from 2008-2013.

“I have worked closely with the people of KPMG India for many years and have always been impressed by their world class talent,” Kumar said.

“I am excited to have this opportunity to work with the KPMG team in India to continue to build an organisation that is recognised for their quality and for the impact they have on our clients, our people and the community in general.”

KPMG International Chairman John Veihmeyer said global clients recognise the increasing significance of India as the fastest growing major economy in the world.

“I am delighted to welcome Arun back to KPMG. He is a trusted leader, who is recognised for his integrity, strategic vision and enduring relationships…,” he added.

According to the release, KPMG in India has seen its workforce double over the last four years.

KPMG India has around 11,000 staff and in recent times the company has seen attrition of various partners.

In November last year, the company announced that Rekhy was planning to retire and would continue till a successor is found.

“The firm executed a well-defined governance process for the selection of the CEO that aligns with the objective of building on its success as well as attracting the best talent available for this role,” the release said.