Kotak Institutional Equities suspends ratings of Airtel

Last week, shortly after Reliance Jio announced a Rs 49 unlimited-voice, 1GB 4G data, 28-day plan for JioPhone, its feature phone offering, brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities suspended ratings for the country’s largest telecom company Bharti Airtel. In a note to its clients dated January 25, the brokerage said that Jio’s attempt “to convert a traditional industry like wireless into a winner-takes-all construct has a startup feel to it that leaves us with no fair basis to value stocks like Bharti and Idea”.

“This development smashes our earlier theses of Jio not launching plans below a certain monthly commitment and ARPU (average revenue per user) uptrading potential over time. What the development also does is limit our ability to figure out a reasonable basis to value Bharti and Idea,” Kotak Institutional Equities noted. It adds in the report that even as Jio’s actions “thus far are suggestive of a drive to domination and willingness to be as aggressive as it takes to get there”, the brokerage faces a challenge to figure out what level of “domination” Jio is seeking to achieve.

Notwithstanding Kotak’s action on Bharti Airtel’s stock, global brokerage UBS, in a report dated Monday, maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on the company’s scrip and said: “While the recent price actions suggest sector revenue and earnings recovery could be pushed by another 1-2 quarters, we maintain our Buy on Bharti as the company has solidly defended its market share and has the spectrum, capacity and willingness to invest, which is key to come out winner once the dust settles”.

On account of the tariff war in the industry, Bharti Airtel, earlier this month, reported a decline in its consolidated net profit for the seventh straight quarter to Rs 305.8 crore for the three month period ended December 31, 2017. Established operators like Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular have seen their financials bleed after the entry of Reliance Jio. Aditya Birla Group company Idea Cellular, which is in process of being merged with Vodafone, reported widened losses of Rs 1,284.50 crore for the December-quarter. In contrast, Reliance Jio posted profits of Rs 504 crore in just second quarter of commercial operations.

The Economic Survey of 2017-18 also underscored the stress period in telecom sector due to growing losses, debt pile, price war, reduced revenue and irrational spectrum costs.

