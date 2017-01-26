Kotak Bank escapes note-ban pains, net up 34 per cent to Rs 1,267 cr

The fourth largest private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a healthy 34 per cent growth in its December quarter net at Rs 1,267 crore. The fourth largest private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a healthy 34 per cent growth in its December quarter net at Rs 1,267 crore.

The fourth largest private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a healthy 34 per cent growth in its December quarter net at Rs 1,267 crore, boosted by a spike in core interest income. The city-headquartered bank’s standalone profit fared better with a 39 per cent growth at Rs 880 crore during the third quarter ended December 2016.

The core net interest income, at a standalone level, grew 16 per cent to Rs 2,050 crore, while the non-interest income moved up to Rs 910 crore from Rs 722.16 crore.

Unlike its larger peers like HDFC Bank and Axis Bank, Kotak Bank could avoid a slew of problems caused by the November 8 demonetisation, thanks to its April 2015 merger of ING Vysya Bank and the synergies, Joint Managing Director Dipak Gupta told reporters.

On the back of these synergies, the corporate loan book grew 10 per cent sequentially and 26 per cent year-on-year, while there was resilience in the home loan, commercial vehicles and construction equipment loans as well as home loans as well, Gupta said.

The impact of de-legalisation of high value notes was felt only on the agri and small business segments, he said, adding the overall advances growth stood at 12 per cent.

Stating that the retail segment was the last one to be integrated, Gupta said benefits of that will be accruing to the bank in the March quarter.

The net interest margin widened by 10 bps to 4.49 per cent on the back of a nearly 500 bps jump in the low-cost current and savings account deposits after the note scrapping.

The lender got deposits worth over Rs 20,000 crore in scrapped notes during the 50-day window ended December 30, he said.

On the asset quality, the gross NPA ratio inched up to 2.42 per cent from 2.30 per cent in the year-ago period, while the net bad loan ratio, too, showed similar upward trend as it rose to 1.07 per cent from 0.85 per cent.

The bank has Rs 242 crore of advances in SMA-2 category of stress, which Gupta claimed is the lowest in the industry.

The total capital adequacy stood at 17.6 per cent with the core tier-I at 16.5 per cent.

Total income rose to Rs 7,670 crore during the quarter from Rs 6,950.41 crore a year ago.

The market lapped up the numbers with the Kotak scrip rallying close to 7 per cent at end at Rs 794.65 on the BSE, whose barometer Sensex zoomed 334 points.