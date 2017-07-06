Kingfisher Airlines loan default case: Non Bailable Warrant against Vijay Mallya

A NON-BAILABLE warrant was issued against beleaguered businessman Vijay Mallya on Wednesday by a special court on a plea made by the Enforcement Directorate. The warrant was issued after the court took cognizance of the prosecution complaint filed by the ED last month against Mallya and senior officials of IDBI Bank and Kingfisher Airlines in the loan default case.

The ED had alleged in the plea that Mallya was an ‘active participant’ in ‘money laundering’ and had booked him and others under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The court has also issued summons to the other accused and directed them to appear before it on August 8.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App