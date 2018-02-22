Kia Motors’ Anantapur factory to start frame installation from today

It is expected to provide job opportunities to 11,000 persons, including 4,000 direct employment. (File Photo) It is expected to provide job opportunities to 11,000 persons, including 4,000 direct employment. (File Photo)

Kia Motors will start frame installation at its factory in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. The South Korean automobile manufacturer expects to roll out its first car in March 2019. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will participate in the frame installation programme Thursday at the plant located at Yerramanchi village of Penugonda mandal of Anantapur district.

The company had entered into an memorandum of undertaking with the Government of Andhra Pradesh on April 20, 2017, to produce three lakh vehicles a year with an investment of Rs 13,000 crore. It is expected to provide job opportunities to 11,000 persons, including 4,000 direct employment.

The Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation allotted 535.50 acres to the main plant, 36 acres to township and 11.20 acres to training centre. The state government is ready to allot 250 acres to 40 automobile-allied industries in Gudipalli and Yerramanchi villages. Besides, the state government is making efforts to allot 100 acres for railway siding and 48.47 acres for truck terminal.

The chief minister said on Wednesday that the Kia factory works are being carried out at a brisk space. The engine shop, body shop, paint shop, seat shop, assembled unit, utility centre and power train shop are getting ready in main unit of the plant.

Industries minister N Amaranatha Reddy said that once the plant commences production the economic scenario of the drought-hit Anantapur district would witness rapid changes as it would provide major employment opportunities to local youth. On the other hand the industry-friendly atmosphere and eco system in the state would attract some more industries as the district is more accessible to international airport and Bengaluru city, he said.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App