‘Keeping quiet would’ve made me look good but hurt firm in long term’

Co-founder and key shareholder of Infosys NR Narayana Murthy has emphasised that his interventions in recent days were guided only by concerns over failing governance standards and was intended to keep the IT firm in good health in the long run. In a statement issued after a conference call with institutional investors, hosted by Investec India, on Tuesday, Murthy stressed repeatedly that he was worried by the signs of failure of governance in the firm, especially in the aftermath of a board decision in 2015 to release former CFO Rajiv Bansal from the firm with a huge severance package of Rs 17.38 crore.

Infosys is witnessing a period of turbulence over the past year leading to the exit on August 18 of CEO Vishal Sikka and later four Board members including chairman R Seshasayee. The Board on August 18 stated that Sikka had been forced to exit due to Murthy’s constant sniping over governance issues in the firm.

Murthy in his first response since the Board’s attack on him, and since the return of co-founder Nandan Nilekani as the new chairman, stated that if he had remained quite on lapses he had observed he could have appeared “good” but at the cost of the long term interest of the company. “Folks, it is not lost on me that the choice I have faced was to keep quiet, not raise these questions, and let the company suffer or to stand up and ask questions. While keeping quiet may make me seem gentle and good, it had the potential to mortally wound the company in the long term,’’ Murthy emphasised while explaining why he kept raising questions.

Murthy said that he was perturbed by the failure of the previous board of directors to answer questions with regard to the violation of procedure in the decision to give Bansal an unprecedented and unexplained severance package. Murthy said that his questions on violations of procedure were swept under the carpet by the former chairman R Seshasayee as a matter of “housekeeping”.

Although an investigation was conducted by an independent firm into the acquisition of the Israeli firm Panaya — leading up to the exit of Bansal — and no wrongdoing was reported in a summary statement of findings issued on June 23, 2017, the summary findings had not stated anything on governance failures at the firm, Murthy said.

The statement after the Panaya probe “does not mention whether the investigation addressed the allegations of the whistle-blower regarding the serious governance deficits of the Board and the CEO in the matter of the severance agreement with the ex-CFO,” Murthy said. “On July 15, 2016, when I asked the Board members, in the presence of Nandan and Dinesh, why they agreed to pay such a huge severance amount, Mr Jeff Lehman said it was confidential and could not be disclosed to us! Ms Roopa Kudva said that we had to sign an NDA if we wanted to know the reason! So much for shareholder transparency and democracy! On October 14, 2016, Mr Seshasayee told us that the Board agreed to pay this sum because they felt generous!’’ he said.

These evasive responses raised doubts that the board was hiding something, Murthy suggested. The co-founder said that he was asking questions on governance based on the allegations of a whistle-blower. “The engagement that I have had with the Board has primarily about corporate governance of the Board and it is surprising to hold somebody raising questions on these serious matters as being responsible for the CEO’s resignation,” he said.

“Contrary to the view of many, my actions always keep in mind the long-term interests of all shareholders. It has never been and never will be for my individual or personal gain,” Murthy told the institutional investors.

Murthy said that he felt that the firm is now in good hands with the return of Nandan Nilekani. “I know that he is a stickler for good corporate governance. Now, we can all sleep better knowing that, under his leadership, the corporate governance standard practised by Infosys will be on par with the global best standard,’’ Murthy stated. “You would all agree that the rejuvenation of the Board has already begun with the resignation of Mr R Seshasayee and some other board members. However, it is still work-in-progress,’’ he added.

