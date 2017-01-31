JLR to recall 6,438 vehicles in China for defective seat belts

The automaker will check all the affected vehicles and replace defective parts free of charge, the statement said. (File photo) The automaker will check all the affected vehicles and replace defective parts free of charge, the statement said. (File photo)

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover will recall 6,438 vehicles in China due to defective safety belts. The recall affects 1,554 imported 2016-2017 Range Rover and 3,438 imported 2016-2017 Range Rover sport series manufactured between July 12-October 26, 2016, China’s General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said in a statement.

The recall will begin from February 24. The affected vehicles also include 1,132 imported 2017 Jaguar XE manufactured between July 13-December 7, 2016, and 314 imported 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE manufactured between July 19- December 16, 2016.

The defective safety belts may not function when vehicles are involved in collisions, said the statement.

The automaker will check all the affected vehicles and replace defective parts free of charge, the statement said.