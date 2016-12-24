Jio’s free calls: Bharti Airtel moves TDSAT against Trai

The TDSAT bench, which heard the matter on Friday, has asked the Trai to take a decision on the matters raised by Bharti and revert to it in the next 10 days. The TDSAT bench, which heard the matter on Friday, has asked the Trai to take a decision on the matters raised by Bharti and revert to it in the next 10 days.

The country’s largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel has dragged the Trai to the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT), alleging that the regulator has been a mute spectator to the gross violations committed by Reliance Jio of all the regulatory orders put in place with regard to tariffs since 1999 till February 2016. The basic charge of Bharti against Trai is that as per regulatory orders, there can be no such thing as free voice call as the interconnect usage charge acts as a floor for retail tariff. Further, the promotional plan offered by any operator can only be for a period of 90 days, which RJio has violated and the Trai has failed to pass any directions against it.

The TDSAT bench, which heard the matter on Friday, has asked the Trai to take a decision on the matters raised by Bharti and revert to it in the next 10 days. Though Bharti’s petition is against Trai for failing to act on its own regulatory orders, RJio, which was present in the court, said it wanted to be a party to the case, to which the TDSAT asked it to submit an application.