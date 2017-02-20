Jio, Uber forge strategic partnership

Reliance Jio today announced a strategic partnership with cab aggregator Uber, which will start with allowing users to pay for their rides through a prepaid wallet launched by the telco’s parent company, Reliance Industries. Reliance Jio today announced a strategic partnership with cab aggregator Uber, which will start with allowing users to pay for their rides through a prepaid wallet launched by the telco’s parent company, Reliance Industries.

Reliance Jio today announced a strategic partnership with cab aggregator Uber, which will start with allowing users to pay for their rides through a prepaid wallet launched by the telco’s parent company, Reliance Industries. The users of JioMoney, the wallet offered by Reliance Payment Solutions, will soon be able to request and pay for Uber rides from within the JioMoney app, it said in a statement.

Uber’s newly inducted chief business officer for India Madhu Kannan said the partnership will “unlock synergies across two of the largest user bases in India.”

“Through this strategic partnership we are looking to fast forward to digital solutions at scale for the Indian users,” he was quoted as saying in the statement.

“JioMoney’s integration with Uber will power the rapid migration of many more Uber transactions to the digital platform,” JioMoney’s business head Anirban S Mukherjee said.

As part of the partnership, Jio and Uber will work together and explore various opportunities to progressively enrich and enhance the experience of their users through complementary programmes, it said.

JioMoney and Uber will offer exclusive incentives to every user paying for Uber rides through JioMoney, it said.