Jio effect: Airtel net falls 1.6% QoQ on lower data, voice revenue

Bharti Airtel on Tuesday posted a net profit of Rs 367 crore in Q1FY18, down 1.61 per cent sequentially. The company, however, saw a big sequential decline of 9.5 per cent in average voice realisations per customer at 21.98 paise. Moreover, realisations from data services dipped a sharp 51.1 per cent sequentially to 5.97 paise per customer. The profit for the first quarter was 74.9 per cent lower than the year-ago period, according to a PTI report.

Nevertheless, following new bundled offers from the telco, the usage, both on the voice and data fronts, has jumped. Voice usage per customer saw a 7.7 per cent sequential growth to 507 minutes in the June quarter while data usage per customer jumped 96.2 per cent to 2611 megabytes (MB).

Revenues in the June quarter, at Rs 21,958 crore, were marginally up 0.10 per cent sequentially. Ebitda or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation was down 2.13 per cent at Rs 7,823 crore. The Ebitda margin stood at 35.6 per cent compared with 36.4 per cent in the preceding quarter.

Bharti’s results in the previous two quarters were disappointing with key metrics hit by the disruption caused by Reliance Jio’s free voice and cheap data services. The telco’s average realisation per user (Arpu) for voice declined 2.5 per cent sequentially to Rs 111 in Q1FY18. The Arpu for data services fell 4 per cent to Rs 156. The company’s mobile revenues declined 0.4 per cent sequentially to Rs 12,914 crore. Following Jio’s free voice and low data rates, Bharti has also bundled voice and data packs, offering more data at lower rates. Where earlier data rates were Rs 250 per GB, these are now down to Rs 50 per GB and even Rs 10 per GB in certain bundled offers.

Acknowledging that the disruption in the market continues, Gopal Vittal, managing director and CEO, India and South Asia, said: “The pricing disruption in the Indian telecom market caused by the entry of a new operator continued with industry revenues declining over 15 per cent year on year, creating further stress on sector profitability, cash flows and leverages. Consequently, our revenues declined 10 per cent and Ebitda margin eroded by 5.3 per cent year-on-year.”

Bharti said that its mobile data revenues decreased 18.8 per cent to Rs 3,765 crore compared with Rs 4,639 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Mobile data revenues now represent 17.1 per cent of total revenues against 18.2 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year.

Though the quarter saw monthly churn increasing to 3.8 per cent from 3.6 per cent in the preceding quarter, it still shows that Bharti is not losing customers despite the challenge from Jio. Its data customer base (3G & 4G) in fact increased by 14.5 per cent sequentially to around 49 million.

Bharti is likely to face fresh heat from Jio September onwards when the latter starts deliveries of its 4G, VoLTE feature phones which are virtually for free as subscribers need to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs 1,500 that can be taken back after returning the phone after 36 months.

