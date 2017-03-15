Jet Airways, Uber join hands

“The partnership with Uber reflects our ambition to leverage technology for enhancing our guest experience,” according to Jayaraj Shanmugam, Chief Commercial Officer, Jet Airways. “The partnership with Uber reflects our ambition to leverage technology for enhancing our guest experience,” according to Jayaraj Shanmugam, Chief Commercial Officer, Jet Airways.

Jet Airways and app-based cab aggregator Uber have joined hands to provide first and last mile connectivity to air travellers. The cab booking feature will be available to all passengers in the cities where Uber currently operates in India while booking their travel itinerary with the airline on the Jet Airways app, the airline said.

“This path-breaking initiative from the airline will help guests by offering a seamless solution from doorstep to doorstep,” it added. “Through this partnership, Jet Airways guests across 29 cities will be able to request their Uber when they book their flight,” said Madhu Kannan, Chief Business Officer, Uber India and Emerging markets.



Guests booking their flights on the app and using Uber for the first time will also be offered a discount of Rs 150 for their first three rides.

