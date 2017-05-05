Jet Airways offers 24 per cent discount to passengers on international, selected domestic routes

The offer is also applicable to passengers booking economy class flights on selected destinations within airlines’ domestic route. (Representational) The offer is also applicable to passengers booking economy class flights on selected destinations within airlines’ domestic route. (Representational)

Jet Airways India on Friday offered straight 24 per cent discount on base fare to passengers in premiere and economy class flights to mark its 24th anniversary. As per the special discount offer, passengers booking premiere or economy class flights from India to any destination across its international network on May 5 will be allowed to avail the offer. The offer is also applicable to passengers booking economy class flights on selected destinations within the airlines’ domestic routes. The offer can be used on both one-way or return journey tickets.

As per the terms and conditions, the passenger must book the flight on May 5, 2017 and must travel on or after June 16, 2017 to avail the offer. The terms also state that passengers availing the discount cannot combine any other offer or promotion along with it. The offer is not valid for bookings done under multicity option.

Earlier this month, a poll conducted by TripAdvisor, a travel website, saw Jet Airways selected as the best airline in India. The poll, which included 50 carriers around the globe, saw Emirates being voted as the number one airline in the world, while Jet Airways was chosen as the best airline in India in the overall category.

