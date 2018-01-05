Jet Airways flight cockpit unmanned: DGCA suspends co-pilot’s licence

The airline, on the other hand, has derostered both the pilots. (Representational Image/ File Photo) The airline, on the other hand, has derostered both the pilots. (Representational Image/ File Photo)

Following an alleged altercation between two Jet Airways pilots on a flight en route to Mumbai from London, which led to the flight captain leaving the cockpit, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended the co-pilot’s licence pending an investigation into the incident. The airline, on the other hand, has derostered both the pilots. According to aviation safety experts, the incident did not only present safety risks but could have also been a potential security threat.

“The investigation is being done, and in the meantime we have suspended the co-pilot’s licence but ultimately for how long will it be suspended or whether it will be permanently cancelled will be decided once the probe is concluded. When the report comes, based on that, we will decide what further action is to be taken appropriate to the violations they have done,” Director General of Civil Aviation BS Bhullar told The Indian Express over the phone.

According to a source, the two pilots — a female captain and a male first officer — began fighting in the cockpit shortly after take-off, after which the first officer allegedly slapped the flight commander, leading to the co-pilot leaving the cockpit. Later, upon repeated unsuccessful attempts by the co-pilot to call the captain back into the cockpit, the former was also said to have come out of the cockpit, leaving the aircraft unmanned. Both the pilots later returned to their stations till the flight landed in Mumbai.

“A misunderstanding occurred between the cockpit crew of Jet Airways flight 9W 119, London to Mumbai of January 1, 2018. However, the same was quickly resolved amicably and the flight with 324 guests including 2 infants and 14 crew continued its journey to Mumbai, landing safely. The airline has reported the matter to the DGCA and the concerned crew have been taken off flying duties pending investigation, that has since been initiated. At Jet Airways, safety of guests, crew and assets is of paramount importance and the airline has zero tolerance for any action of its employees that compromises safety,” the airline’s spokesperson said.

The issue was also raised on Thursday in the Parliament by BJP’s Kirit Somaiya during the Zero Hour. Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju, in his response to Somaiya, said that a probe into the incident has been ordered and time-bound action would be taken. Somaiya pointed out that the incident had put the lives of hundreds of passengers at risk and sought action against the airline as well as the two pilots.

“When both pilots are out of the cockpit, it’s actually a criminal act. It is not mandatory from just a safety angle, also from the security angle, which means if the cockpit door is left open, any hijacker can enter. The security rules are very clear that from the time when engines start till the time the engines shut down after landing, the cockpit door cannot be unlocked. If, for nature’s call, the cockpit crew has to leave, there are procedures for that, and only then the cockpit doors can be unlocked. So it is a gross violation of security and safety rules,” aviation safety consultant Mohan Ranganathan told this newspaper.

“Leaving the cockpit unmanned is a very serious safety violation, anything could’ve happened. If there was a malfunction in the cockpit door lock switch, and the door got locked, then they can’t enter the cockpit and the lives of the passengers would have been endangered. This is a criminal offence,” Ranganathan pointed out.

