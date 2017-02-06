Jet Airways directed to pay Rs 1.25 lakh redressal to couple

THE DISTRICT Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum in Thane has directed Jet Airways to pay a compensation of Rs 1.25 lakh along with other costs to a couple who were allegedly allotted tickets on an over-booked flight. On March 4, 2012, Manish Patil, who lives in Boisar, had booked three tickets on a Jet Airways flight to Jammu through a travel company for the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage. But when Patil, who was accompanied by his wife and a child, landed at Mumbai’s domestic airport in time for the flight, he was first informed that they would not be issued boarding passes as there was a system failure. But later, Patil and his wife were told that although their tickets had been confirmed, they would not be accommodated on the flight since it was over-booked.

Patil, the complainant in the case, told the forum that while the airways had offered them an alternative flight to Delhi, no confirmation was provided regarding a connecting flight to their destination.

The complainant stated that for the trip, an itinerary was prepared by him along with bookings made for their hotel stay in Jammu, local car booked for travel as well as a helicopter service to fly from Katra to Jammu for the pilgrimage. Patil complaint that his plans had gone awry due to the airways and that he incurred financial losses since the trip had to be eventually cancelled.

While the Jet Airways defended itself before the forum by stating that they had offered an alternative flight as well as Rs 4,000 per person as compensation, which was refused by the complainant. The forum, headed by Sneha Mhatre and comprising Madhuri Vishwarupe and N D Kadam as members, pulled up the airline. In its order, the forum even referred to a letter that was written by Jet Airways to the complainant.

“The letter states that there are times when customers who reserve flight tickets do not come to the airport to take the flight. They are referred to as no-show passenger and they cause losses to the airline company. To prevent losses, flights are over-booked. This shows that while airline companies confirm tickets for more passengers than its capacity to prevent losses, it ends up causing losses to the consumer,” the forum observed.

It further said that due to over-booking, even if an alternative flight is provided, it causes unwarranted delay and change of plan for the customers. “The itinerary of the person who had booked a flight on such an over-booked flight goes for a toss. Various bookings including hotel, vehicle and other plans made by the passenger are not cared about by the airline company,” the forum stated.

On the basis of the documents showed by the complainant, including money paid to the tour company, hotel, helicopter booking, the forum concluded that a total loss of Rs 1.25 lakh was caused to the complainant. The airways has been directed to pay the money within two months along with another Rs 35,000 towards legal and other expenses.

The forum ruled that since no proof was shown by the complainant towards the professional loss caused to him due to the cancellation as was claimed, it could not be included in the order.

sadaf.modak@expressindia.com