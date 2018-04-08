IT networking major Cisco to launch incubator for startups in Kerala

A two-day conclave ‘Huddle Kerala’ for startups. (Express photo) A two-day conclave ‘Huddle Kerala’ for startups. (Express photo)

The big-ticket announcement at ‘Huddle Kerala’, a two-day conclave for startups that concluded on Saturday in Kovalam, was the news of global IT networking major Cisco promising to launch an incubator for startups at the Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management (IIITM-K) in association with NASSCOM Foundation. This would be Cisco’s first incubator in the country.

Harish Krishnan, India chief of CISCO, told the gathering that ‘thingQbator’ would assist startups whose ideas are at the core of the domain of ‘Internet of Things’ (IoT) and blockchain technology. Incubators on a similar model are being planned in other states as well, but the first one would roll out in Kerala.

Some of the other big announcements at the event were the state’s decision to have a Kerala Innovation Challenge (KIC) which will invoke startups to find solutions to socially relevant problems of our times. The state will also host the Global Impact Challenge (GIC) being organised by Singularity University, a think tank. Startups that have innovative ideas which can affect a billion people in the next decade can send applications for the contest.

Unicorn India Ventures, a prime investor, announced that it has already invested in four companies that took part in deliberations at ‘Huddle Kerala’ and that it planned to invest in two more startups very soon. Sea Fund is another investor which has expressed interest in the state’s emerging and innovative startups.

“What is important for Kerala is to move outside and get into new markets. That’s where we have decided to help them. When it comes to investment, local investments have to happen. We will help them in this regard too. Money is one part of it. But our main focus is to help them by way of mentoring and coaching,” said Manoj Kumar Agarwal, CEO and co-founder, Sea Fund, in a statement.

According to a release, close to 600 startups and 1300 delegates from different companies participated in the deliberations at ‘Huddle Kerala’ on the picturesque coast of Kovalam near the state capital. While 50 startups pitched their ideas to a jury, ten were shortlisted out of which three were pronounced winners. There were also one-on-one networking meetings, tech talks and founder talks.

