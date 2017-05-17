ISRO to help Adani Group maximise solar power production

Representational Image. Representational Image.

In order to help Adani Group maximise solar power production, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has signed an agreement to provide solar insolation data (amount of solar radiation reaching a particular area) from it’s INSAT satellites.

“A memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard has been signed between SAC (Space Applications Centre) and Adani Green Energy Limited a few days ago,” said Tapan Misra, director of SAC on Wednesday. The data from INSAT-3DR, INSAT-3D and Kalpana-1 satellites will be provided to the company as per the agreement inked on May 13.

The data of the amount of solar radiation reaching a particular area will be provided to Adanis, which will help the company point the solar panels in the right direction and will also help in controlling temperature of the solar panel. “The solar panels have the highest efficiency at 35 degree Celsius. So if the temperatures increase, then you need to cool the panels using water. We will be providing a prediction to them at every 15-minute interval which will help maximise solar output,” Misra told mediapersons at the Technology Day celebrations in the city on Wednesday.

“Not just Adanis, we will provide such support services to whomsoever comes to us, but at a cost,” he added. Adani Green Energy which is a subsidiary of the Adani Group had in November 2016 set up Punjab’s largest solar power plant of 100 MW at Bhatinda. It also has a 648 MW solar power project at Ramanathapuram district in Tamil Nadu and a 40 MW solar plant at Bitta in Gujarat. The company has also signed a joint-venture agreement with Rajasthan government to develop the country’s largest solar park in the state with 10000 MW capacity.

According to officials of Adani Group, the company is currently using data from foreign satellites to manage their solar power parks. “This will help us use Indian technology to help manage our existing infrastructure and develop future ones,” a company official who requested anonymity, said.

