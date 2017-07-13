Patanjali is now more influential than SBI: Ipsos report

Ramdev talks to media after a news conference in New Delhi (Source: File/Reuters photo) Ramdev talks to media after a news conference in New Delhi (Source: File/Reuters photo)

Patanjali has become the most influential brand in its list of top 20, surpassing leading bank State Bank of India (SBI), according to a recent study by research specialist, Ipsos. As per the study, Google again tops the list followed by Microsoft and Facebook at number two and three respectively. SBI has managed to climb several rungs from ninth to the fifth but it couldn’t eclipse Patanjali. However, it is the only financial brand in the top 10.

Apart from Patanjali, Jio makes an impressive entry in the list, grabbing the ninth spot. This reflects these two Indian brands’ influence in the market within a brief period of time. Among the top ten brands, Flipkart dropped three spots to take the tenth place while Amazon climbed by two spots to take the sixth place.

WhatsApp that had ranked sixth in the last study could not make it to the top 20 in this study. In the top 20, Samsung holds the seventh position, Airtel the eighth position, Snapdeal the 11th position, Apple comes at 12th, Dettol at 13th, Cadbury at 14th, SONY at 15th, HDFC Bank at 16th, Maruti Suzuki at 17th, Good day at 18th, iPhone at 19th and Amul at 20th.

Parijat Chakraborty, Executive Director, Ipsos Public Affairs & Loyalty said, “The Most Influential Brands are larger than life. They are aspirational. They enhance our lives – make it better. We trust these brands. We connect with them emotionally and cannot imagine our lives without them – they are influential”.

Ipsos is a global market research and a consulting firm with worldwide headquarters in Paris, France. The Ipsos Most Influential Brand Study evaluates 100+ brands across 21 countries and involved 36,600 interviews. In India the research covered more than 1,000 Indians online to assess 100+ brands. This is the second year Ipsos has assessed India’s Most Influential Brands.

