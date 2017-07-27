Institutional investors put in Rs 578-crore bids for National Fertilizers stake

The stock ended Wednesday’s session at Rs 73.20, falling 7.17 per cent. (File) The stock ended Wednesday’s session at Rs 73.20, falling 7.17 per cent. (File)

Institutional investors on Wednesday put in bids worth of Rs 578 crore for the government’s 15 per cent stake in National Fertilizers (NFL). Through the two-day offer for sale (OFS), the government is selling 7.35 crore shares at a floor price of Rs 72.80 a share. The sale would fetch about Rs 530 crore to the exchequer.

At the close of market hours, of the 5.88 crore shares reserved for institutional buyers, subscriptions for over 7.94 crore shares came in, representing 1.35 per cent of the shares on offer, according to NSE data. More than 1.47 crore shares will be offered to retail investors on Thursday.

The stock ended Wednesday’s session at Rs 73.20, falling 7.17 per cent. A total of 42.98 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange and the volume was 2.3 times the average daily volumes in six months.

As of June 2017, the government held 89.71 per cent stake in the company.

National Fertilizers posted a net profit of Rs 208 crore for the year ended March 2017, against a net profit of Rs 197 crore in the previous financial year. So far in 2017, the stock appreciated by 125 per cent against the Sensex’s gain of 21 per cent.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App