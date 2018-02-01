Insider trading norms compliance case: Larsen & Toubro settles Sebi probe

While Sebi did not disclose details of the case pertaining to L&T and its executives it said the company and its two officials had allegedly made “delayed compliance of Sebi (Prohibition of Insider Trading) regulations”. While Sebi did not disclose details of the case pertaining to L&T and its executives it said the company and its two officials had allegedly made “delayed compliance of Sebi (Prohibition of Insider Trading) regulations”.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said that Larsen & Toubro (L&T) along with its non-executive chairman A M Naik and director Shailendra N Roy have settled a probe initiated by the regulator into alleged late compliance with insider trading norms by paying over Rs 10 lakh.

In a settlement order of January 30, Sebi said it has agreed to settle proposed adjudication proceedings in the case, pertaining to the delayed compliance of insider trading norms after the firm filed a plea under the settlement regulations “without admitting or denying the findings of fact and conclusion of law”.

While Sebi did not disclose details of the case pertaining to L&T and its executives it said the company and its two officials had allegedly made “delayed compliance of Sebi (Prohibition of Insider Trading) regulations”.

In 2015, when the adjudication proceedings were still pending in the case, the firm approached Sebi to settle the case on payment settlement charges. In April 2017, the representatives of the firm met the regulator’s internal committee where the settlement terms were deliberated.

Subsequently, Sebi’s High Powered Advisory Committee recommended the case for settlement on the payment of Rs 10.27 lakh. This includes Rs 2 lakh, over Rs 4.72 lakh and over Rs 3.54 lakh by L&T, Naik and Roy respectively. Sebi said the settlement was also approved by its panel of whole-time members, after which they firm and its executives remitted the money. “The proposed adjudication proceedings for the alleged defaults…are settled,” said Sebi. The regulator said it would not initiate any enforcement action for the alleged defaults.

