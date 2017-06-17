Infosys US operation head Sandeep Dadlani resigns

Sandeep Dadlani, president and head of Infosys’ operations in America, has quit the company. He was one among the four executives who were elevated as presidents last year. Dadlani was also the global head of the company’s manufacturing, retail and logistics unit, which accounts for around 35 per cent of the information technology (IT) major’s revenue.

Besides, he also headed EdgeVerve, the Infosys products company and the artificial intelligence platform — Nia. The reason for Dadlani’s exit was not immediately known, though a note on his LinkedIn site said that his next step would be “An out-of-the world assignment”. He was with the company since 2001.

In his place, Infosys has brought in two new executives. Karmesh Vaswani has been appointed as the global head of retail, consumer packaging goods (CPG) & logistics and Nitesh Banga has been brought in as global head of manufacturing. Both appointments are effective July 15, 2017. Vaswani and Banga are both career Infoscions who have held strategic portfolios across the organisation for nearly a decade.

Infosys also announced the appointment of Inderpreet Sawhney as group general counsel, effective July 3, 2017. She joins Infosys from Wipro where she was the General Counsel. The company also said that Gopi Krishnan Radhakrishnan, who was the acting General Counsel of Infosys, will be leaving the company later this month.

Sanjay Dadlani was among the four executives who were elevated to the rank of president from the position of executive vice president last year along with Ravi Kumar, Mohit Joshi and Rajesh Krishnamurthy. Among the four, Ravi Kumar was also given the role of deputy chief operating officer in January, this year.

FE

