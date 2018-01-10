Infosys to reverse $225 million of tax provisions on US Internal Revenue Service pact

Infosys expects to payout approximately 3 million due to the difference between the taxes payable for prior periods as per the APA and the actual taxes paid for such periods. Infosys expects to payout approximately 3 million due to the difference between the taxes payable for prior periods as per the APA and the actual taxes paid for such periods.

India’s second-largest IT services exporter Infosys will witness a reversal in tax provisions to the tune of $225 million following the conclusion of advance pricing agreement (APA) with US Internal Revenue Service (IRS). This is expected to bring down the company’s effective tax rate by around 100 basis points.

However, Infosys expects to payout approximately $233 million due to the difference between the taxes payable for prior periods as per the APA and the actual taxes paid for such periods. This amount is expected to be paid over the next few quarters. This advance pricing agreement covers financial years from 2011 to 2021.

The information technology major said this agreement will also have a positive impact on the consolidated basic EPS for the quarter ending December 31, 2017 by approximately $0.10.

Infosys chief financial officer M D Ranganath said, “We are glad that the APA has been executed in one of our key markets. The APA provides greater predictability of our taxes and minimises uncertainties.” According to Infosys, preliminary discussions with the IRS on the advance pricing agreement were initiated by the company in 2015, followed by multiple rounds of discussions. FE

