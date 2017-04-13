Infosys to return up to $2 billion to shareholders; appoints Ravi Venkatesan as co-chairman

Infosys announced the appointment of Ravi Venkatesan, an independent director, as co-chairman of the board – part of efforts to address the founders’ corporate governance concerns. Infosys announced the appointment of Ravi Venkatesan, an independent director, as co-chairman of the board – part of efforts to address the founders’ corporate governance concerns.

Infosys Ltd , India’s second-biggest software services exporter, said on Thursday it would return up to $2 billion to shareholders, yielding to pressure for a share buyback from a group of founders and former executives.

It also announced the appointment of Ravi Venkatesan, an independent director, as co-chairman of the board – part of efforts to address the founders’ corporate governance concerns.

Some founders and former executives of the Bengaluru-based company have publicly accused its board of governance lapses and urged it to follow the lead of rival Tata Consultancy Services that announced a $2.4 billion share buyback in February.

Infosys said it would return up to 130 billion rupees ($2.02 billion) to shareholders in the fiscal year ending March 2018, adding the manner of the payout will be decided by the board.

However, Infosys shares fell 2.4 percent in early trading on Thursday, as the market had been hoping for a larger payout.

The company also reported a small rise in consolidated net profit to 36.03 billion Indian rupees ($559.45 million) in the three months to March, while revenue grew 3.4 percent to 171.20 billion rupees.

Analysts, on average, had expected a consolidated profit of 35.67 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Infosys said it

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now