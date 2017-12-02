Salil S Parekh to take over as new Infosys CEO, MD on January 2

Salil S Parekh will take over as the CEO and MD of Infosys on January 2, 2018. (Source: Instagram photo by capgeminiindia) Salil S Parekh will take over as the CEO and MD of Infosys on January 2, 2018. (Source: Instagram photo by capgeminiindia)

Information and Technology services company Infosys Ltd on Saturday announced the appointment of Salil S Parekh, a former top executive of the global IT services firm Capgemini, as its new full-time Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director (CEO & MD).

The search for a new CEO at Infosys Ltd was necessitated by the premature exit of the former CEO Vishal Sikka in August this year following differences with a group of founder-investors led by the iconic founder of the company N R Narayana Murthy.

Following Sikka’s exit, Infosys had began searching for a new CEO while bringing back former CEO Nandan Nilekani as the executive chairman of the reconstituted board of the company and appointing Praveen Rao as the interim CEO. With Parekh’s appointment, Rao will return to being the COO, the company said on Saturday.

Salil Parekh will take over as the CEO and MD of the company on January 2, 2018.

“We are delighted to have Salil joining as the CEO and MD of Infosys. He has nearly three decades of global experience in the IT services industry. He has a strong track record of executing business turnarounds and managing very successful acquisitions. The Board believes that he is the right person to lead Infosys at this transformative time in our industry,’’ Nandan Nilekani, the chairman of the Infosys Ltd board of directors said on Saturday in an official statement.

“He was the top choice from a pool of highly qualified candidates. With his strong track record and extensive experience, we believe, we have the right person to lead Infosys,” said Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, the Chairperson of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee in the Infosys board.

Parekh was earlier a member of the Group Executive Board at Capgemini. An IIT Bombay alumni, he holds Masters degrees in computer science and mechanical engineering from the Cornell University, in the United States.

Meanwhile, Paris headquartered global IT services firm Capgemini announced the departure of Parekh on Saturday. “Capgemini and Salil Parekh have agreed on his departure. Salil has relinquished his responsibilities within the Group and his managerial transition is already in place. His departure will be effective on January 1,’’ the company said. “Salil contributed in particular to the development of the group in India and in the US,” Chairman and CEO of Capgemini Group Paul Hermellin said.

Parekh joined Capgemini in 2000 as a result of the acquisition of the consulting division of Ernst and Young and occupied various leadership positions in the group.

