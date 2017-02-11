Infosys row: Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas appointed for mediation

Infosys has appointed law firm, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas for mediation talks between various shareholders including the founders and the management.

“The Board has recently appointed Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, corporate governance experts, to receive inputs from promoters and other stakeholders, evaluate them and make recommendations to the board. This will be an ongoing process,” said Infosys.

Infosys founders wrote to the board last month expressing their concerns about the pay rise of Sikka and severance packages given to Rajiv Bansal, former CFO and two former US executives.