Infosys Q3 net profit rises 7 per cent to Rs 3,708 crore

Infosys Ltd, the country’s second-biggest software services exporter reported a 7 per cent rise in third-quarter net profit on new client wins on Friday, beating street estimates. Infosys posted a quarterly net profit of Rs 3,708 crore compared to Rs 3, 465 crore a year earlier. Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of Rs 3,544 crore on revenue of Rs 17,301 crore according to Thomson Reuters data. Revenue rose 8.6 per cent to Rs 17,273 crore.

According to the data released by Infosys, 77 new clients were added in third quarter and current client count stands at 1,152. There was also a gross addition of 9,120 employees in Q3 of FY17 bringing up the total count to 1,99,763 employees as on December 31, 2016.

“Taking into account seasonal and other additional headwinds for the quarter, our Q3 revenue performance was broadly in line with our expectations,” said Vishal Sikka, CEO and MD in a press statement. “In a seasonally soft quarter, our utilization has remained healthy.” said U B Pravin Rao, COO.

Infosys had earlier reported a 6.1 per cent rise in second-quarter net profit. It had expected revenue to grow between 8 per cent and 9 per cent in constant currency terms in the fiscal year to March 31, 2017. Infosys had warned that it was seeing some “softness” in business after the June Brexit vote in Britain.

