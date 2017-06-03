Infosys plans to hire over 20,000 in Financial Year 2018

Recently it said that the sector added 1.7 lakh jobs in the financial year 2016-17. It also expects around 2.5 to three million new jobs to be created by 2025. Recently it said that the sector added 1.7 lakh jobs in the financial year 2016-17. It also expects around 2.5 to three million new jobs to be created by 2025.

India’s second largest IT services firm, Infosys said on Friday that it will hire more than 20,000 people in the current financial year with half of them coming on-board during the April-September period itself.

“I think all the news about job losses is really overstated. At Infosys, last year we recruited more than 20,000 people and this year we are likely to recruit similar numbers. In fact, in the first half itself, Q1 and Q2 FY18, we will be recruiting more than 10,000 people,” Infosys chief operating officer (COO) Pravin Rao told reporters after meeting Electronics and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. The development comes amidst fears over massive job losses in the sector with the government stepping-in saying that such reports are “unwarranted”.

On job losses, Rao said, “It’s a regular performance based things that we do every year and numbers are really 300-400, which is consistent with what we have seen every year. So we are actually creating more jobs, adding more people and letting go minuscule amount of people and purely from a performance related perspective. I’m very optimistic about the future and opportunities in this sector.”

Lot of transformation is happening driven by technology and it is an opportunity for companies such as Infosys, Rao said adding “We expect lot more new jobs to be created”. Besides Rao, Infosys co-chairman Ravi Venkatesan also met the IT minister. Prasad said that the country’s two largest infromation technology services firms Infosys and TCS have announced their hiring plans for the year.

“Infosys COO (chief operating officer) has explained about the job opportunities. Tata Group chairman too has said that TCS has employed 2.5 lakh people in the last three years and this year they are going to employ 20,000 more. So TCS and Infosys have said that they will employ so many and reports of job losses are unwarranted. Infosys is working on payments bank, GST. We spoke over several issues,” he added.

IT and IT-enabled services industry body, Nasscom, too, has tried to allay fears over job cuts. Recently it said that the sector added 1.7 lakh jobs in the financial year 2016-17. It also expects around 2.5 to three million new jobs to be created by 2025. FE

