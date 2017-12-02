Infosys names Salil S Parekh as next CEO, Managing Director

Salil S Parekh has been appointed for a period of five years and his term will be effective from January 2, 2018. (Source: YouTube video grab) Salil S Parekh has been appointed for a period of five years and his term will be effective from January 2, 2018. (Source: YouTube video grab)

IT services giant Infosys on Saturday named Salil S Parekh as its next Chief Executive officer and Managing Director (CEO & MD). Recently, Parekh was an executive at consultancy firm Capgemini for 25 years.

According to an Infosys filing to exchanges, Parekh has been appointed for a period of five years and his term will be effective from January 2, 2018. The appointment has been made based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee which concluded its global search for a CEO & MD of Infosys on Saturday.

The interim CEO of the company Pravin Rao will be re-designated as Infosys’ chief operating officer and a whole-time Director from January 2 next year, the statement said.

Commenting on Parekh’s appointment, Chairman of the Board Nandan Nilekani said, “We are delighted to have Salil joining as the CEO & MD of Infosys. He has nearly three decades of global experience in the IT services industry. He has a strong track record of executing business turnarounds and managing very successful acquisitions. The Board believes that he is the right person to lead Infosys at this transformative time in our industry. The Board is also grateful to Pravin for his leadership during this period of transition.”

At Capgemini, the IIT-Bombay passout was responsible for overseeing a business cluster comprising Application Services (North America, UK, Asia), Cloud Infrastructure Services, and Sogeti (Technology & Engineering Services Division). He was also the Chairman of the company’s North America Executive Council.

