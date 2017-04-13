Infosys’ FY17 Q4 profits exceeds analysts’ expectations, profits up by 0.2%, revenue by 3.4%

The Infosys leadership was, not long ago, in the new due to an apparent tiff between the board and the company’s founders regarding issues related to the running of the company. The Infosys leadership was, not long ago, in the new due to an apparent tiff between the board and the company’s founders regarding issues related to the running of the company.

The profits of Infosys Ltd.’s for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2016-2017 have exceeded analysts’ expectations. The consolidated net profits went up by 0.2 percent to 36 billion rupees ($557.01 million), while revenue grew by 3.4 percent to 171.20 billion rupees. The company has also added more clients in its 100 million plus category. It’s shares rose by 2.2 per cent but backtracked quickly, however, after early gains.

Analysts had predicted a consolidated profit of 36 billion rupees in the last quarter of the 2016-17 fiscal, according to Thomson Reuters. The company has surpassed analysts’ profit predictions for seven of last nine quarters.

Infosys Ltd. was expected to garner a revenue growth of eight-ten percent in the 2017-18 fiscal, according to HDFC Securities analysts. Infosys, however, is eyeing a revenue growth of 6.5-8.5 percent in constant currency, a percentage which sits a little below than the analysts’ expectations.

