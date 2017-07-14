Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka rides to work in a driverless car

Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka was chauffeured to work in a driverless, autonomous golf cart. (Source: Twitter/@vsikka) Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka was chauffeured to work in a driverless, autonomous golf cart. (Source: Twitter/@vsikka)

In what could be a first, Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka was chauffeured to work in a driverless, autonomous golf cart on Friday, built by the company’s Mysore-based engineers. Taking to Twitter to share the news, Sikka lauded the team for its extraordinary passion, leadership and innovation. “Who says we can’t build transformative technologies?” Sikka tweeted.

Infosys on Friday reported a 1.4 per cent increase in its first-quarter performance. The company, the second largest outsources of IT services in Asia, posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3483 crore for the quarter ending June. It had recorded Rs 3436 crore in the same period last year. The firm had previously estimated a consolidated net profit of Rs 3439 crore for Q1.

An autonomous vehicle for me & Pravin, built right in Mysore @Infosys Engg Services!

Who says we can’t build transformative technologies? pic.twitter.com/71qEA2y5vJ — Vishal Sikka (@vsikka) July 14, 2017

“Really proud of our team’s great performance,” Sikka had said this morning on Twitter, following the company’s financial report.

Really proud of our team’s strong execution and great performance in Q1… @Infosys — Vishal Sikka (@vsikka) July 14, 2017

Infosys has raised its annual revenue outlook to 7.1 to 9.1 per cent for FY18 on a U.S. dollar basis. Prior to its quarterly report, it had pegged its own outlook at 6.1 to 8.1 per cent. Infosys has added eight clients in its $100 million category.

(With inputs from Reuters)

