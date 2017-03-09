Infosys annual strategy meet begins

India’s second largest IT services exporter Infosys began its annual strategy meet called STRAP with its employees at the Mysore campus on Wednesday. This three-day event brings together the entire senior management team to chart out the company plans forthcoming fiscal even as it comes under the backdrop of certain issues raised by Infosys founders recently.

Strategy action and planning (STRAP) serves as one platform for the company to deliberate the business strategy and implementation. The meet will look at the performance of the various verticals and geographies for FY17 and chart out the plans for the forthcoming fiscal.

Infosys has already laid out an ambitious target of achieving $20 billion revenue by 2020 and this is expected to be the focal point at STRAP. However, given the current market conditions where the industry is projected to grow in single digits, it remains to be seen what will be the strategy to be adopted by Infosys.