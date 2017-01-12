Industry hails N Chandrasekaran’s appointment as Tata Sons chairman

Tata chairman N Chandrasekaran. Tata chairman N Chandrasekaran.

Industry peers on Thursday lauded the appointment of TCS chief N Chandrasekaran as the Chairman of Tata Sons saying he has “broad enough shoulders” to assume responsibility of being the “custodian of an Indian Icon”. Chandrasekaran was appointed the Chairman of Tata Sons, capping two months of the most bitter boardroom battle in the corporate history that followed the unceremonious sacking of Cyrus Mistry and letting of bad blood ever since.

Here are some reactions

SBI Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya: We heartily welcome the appointment of Mr. Chandrasekaran as the chairman of Tata Sons. Sure that this will enable Tata Group to continue in its endeavour in retaining their premiere position in country:

Infosys Chairman Narayana Murthy: How do you demonstrate your uniqueness in a market that is not growing as fast as you think. How do you make yourself multi cultural? As Chandra has demonstrated to all of us, at TCS, as long as you are able to inspire your people to do extraordinary things, then I think you will be in a position to handle these challenges.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra: “You are now custodian of an Indian Icon. You have broad enough shoulders to assume that responsibility!”.

ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar: His global experience, deep business acumen and long association with the Tata Group will prove invaluable in his new role. I have interacted closely with him over the years, including in government-industry forums. He is always warm, engaging and insightful. I wish him all the very best.

RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka: No one better than him to lead the ‘kohinoor’ of India’s business. Tata Chairman, Chandra a man of grit, determination and vision. He will take Tatas to greater heights.

Bank of America President and Country Head Kaku Nakhate: I have worked closely with Chandra for several years now and know what a great visionary and leader he is. The Tatas could not have found a better person than him to lead the group. My congratulations to Chandra.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Vice Chairman Uday Kotak: I have a very high personal regard for him. My best wishes to him.

Bank of Maharashtra ED R K Gupta: As a lender to the Tata group, we are delighted with the appointment of N Chandrasekran, as Chairman for Tata Sons. Mr. Chandrasekaran is the best man to navigate the conglomerate to newer heights. We wish him success in all his future endeavours.

