Indira Nooyi meets Devendra Fadnavis, to skill food processing unit workers

Maharashtra and Pepsico Tuesday entered into an agreement to drive skill development with a focus to modernise the ITIs as well as work on skill development of workers in various food processing units. The agreement was signed after Pepsico chair Indra Nooyi met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis here today, Pepsico said in a statement. The company already runs a partnership in the state under which it has invested Rs 180 crore in a citrus processing facility.

“We are committed to invest further in the state’s progress with increased agricultural sourcing. As part of our continued commitment to Maharashtra, we have invested Rs 180 crore in a citrus processing facility at Nanded.

“Continuing with our commitment, we and Maharashtra also discussed collaboration towards skill development with a focus to modernise ITIs as well as work on skill development in various food processing plants in partnership with the state,” the company said. The company has not shared details of how much more it will investment in the skilling programme.