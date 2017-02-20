Indian snacks manufacturer Haldiram leaves behind Nestle Maggi, Domino’s in terms of revenue

Haldiram took Bikaneri bhujia to the world. (Photo: haldiramindia.net) Haldiram took Bikaneri bhujia to the world. (Photo: haldiramindia.net)

Indigenous snacks manufacturer Haldiram saw a 13 per cent growth in its revenue during the Financial Year 2016 pacing ahead of multinational brands like Nestle Maggi, Domino’s, McDonald’s among others, reported Economic Times. The report states that the company has now a combined revenue of over Rs 4,000 crore operating in three distinct areas of operation.

Kamal Agarwal, member of the founding family, told ET: “We have increased our reach and developed products in-house that ensure quality control. We also understand Indian palate well and that comes handy while launching new products.”

The business started with a small shop in Rajasthan’s Bikaner in 1937 and since then has expanded to become a household name across the country. Apart from the MNCs, regional manufacturers like Bikanervala, Bikaji Foods among others also lag behind the ‘Bhujia Barons’.

Shedding light on the journey of this business which has been carried forward by four generations of original Aggarwal family, a book has also been written by author Pavitra Kumar in 2016. The family witnessed internal disputes but managed to survive and prosper in the highly competitive Indian market.

