Indian Express Digital launches Lifealth.com, the one-stop wellness portal

The Indian Express Group has launched Lifealth.com, India’s first health and lifestyle platform to focus on spiritual wellbeing as well as physical and mental health. A one-stop-shop for complete and credible health-related information, Lifealth.com is a result of research-based customisation to deliver content basis user preference. The platform uses world-class features to enable a clean, modernistic, user friendly interface which makes content discovery and accessibility more convenient for the end-user. The infinite scroll will also add to the user experience further.

Coming soon after revamp of the Indian Express mobile app, Lifealth’s holistic focus on raising awareness and sharing credible information about all aspects of life will be game-changer in the health and wellness space.

Indian Express Digital CEO Sandeep Amar said the Indian Express Group has been rapidly expanding its portfolio of digital properties with customised offerings in newer domains. “This is to service the new requirements of audiences in India. The launch of Lifealth.com is another step in that direction,” he said. “For this platform, we have spent a significant time in research and creating offerings as per our research findings. Users were looking at simplistic language, direct advice and an overall wellness quotient. We have customised our content offerings as per these findings. We are really hopeful that we will delight the users with lifealth.com offerings,” he added.

Currently available in Hindi and English, Lifealth has been designed with a unique layout and an immersive interface. All content on the platform has been neatly divided into categories such as ‘lifestyle’, ‘pregnancy and parenting’, ‘love and relationships’, ‘mind, body, and soul’, and ‘health and nature’.

Indian Express Digital is also planning to add ‘How To’ videos to the platform in the near future, and will also be launching Lifealth in regional languages within the next quarter.

