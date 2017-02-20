Indian Express Digital is now India’s No 2 digital media group

Adding yet another chapter in its ongoing success story, Indian Express Digital has become the number 2 digital media group in India as per comScore data for December 2016. The milestone marked nearly three-fold increase in platform traffic for IE Digital in last eight months and underlines the group’s position as the fastest growing digital media group in India.

Almost all offerings for IE Digital performed impressively across multiple platforms, according to the comScore report. Indian Express emerged as the second most popular English newspaper website in the country, behind only Times of India. Financialexpress.com, IE Digital’s finance-focussed offering, occupied second position in finance and business news category. The group has made an outstanding achievement in social engagement too with the Indian Express Facebook page was ranked 23rd globally in terms of Facebook engagement in NewsWhip December report. Indian Express was the only Indian news website in the list.

This commitment towards enhanced readability and engagement is also why IE Digital’s regional/vernacular offerings have gained massive traction. Its Marathi news portal, Loksatta.com, was ranked No.1 in both ‘desktop’ and ‘mobile’ category for the month of December by comScore, retaining its position as the undisputed leader in the region’s vernacular media. Jansatta.com, its Hindi news portal, registered 12 million unique visitors in the month of December, and is the fastest growing Hindi news site in the country ahead of livehindustan.com and Patrika.com.

Speaking on the achievement, Sandeep Amar, CEO, Indian Express Digital, said, “Indian Express Digital has integrated journalistic excellence with state-of-the-art technology tools to deliver the most credible and engaging news media experience to today’s connected generation. The exponential growth in user traffic that we’ve witnessed in the past few months is a testimony to the superior quality of our online offerings. Through our strong growth on social and innovative storytelling format, we are ensuring that our readers get access to the most relevant news items in a clutter-free environment.”

With an audience of 75 million unique monthly users, Indian Express Digital is one of India’s leading digital publishers. The group properties have a social base of 25 million and social reach of more than 100 million per month.

