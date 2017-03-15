Indian Express Android app brings in unique text-to-speech feature

The Indian Express app on Android has become better, way better. And as with the earlier version of the app, the new edition, too, comes with some unique features. The app now features a first-of-its-kind text-to-speech feature that will let users listen to their preferred story, a great option to have when you are on the go. This cutting-edge feature underlines Indian Express’ commitment to leveraging state-of-the-art technology to make news consumption easier for Indians. The app also features an all-new ‘card + swipe’ layout that makes navigation easier and offers more headlines in one swipe.

CEO Sandeep Amar says Indian Express Digital is working on constant innovation for making the news consumption experience better for our users. “The new app UI will be the best among all the available news apps. The card based layout and clean UI will give users a clean reading environment,” he adds. Amar highlights that the text-to-speech will be consistently enhanced in the future updates, “as we are working hard on voice-related technology to make sure users get the best experience.”

Ranked No 2 in both ‘mobile’ and ‘desktop+mobile’ categories in the Indian online news media sector thanks to the impressive performance of its various digital offerings, the Indian Express Group has aggressively scaled up on technology over the last few months. The brand recently launched Techook, India’s first stack-based platform for tech gadgets, and also re-entered the South Indian market with IEMalayalam.com.

With an audience of 80 million unique monthly users, Indian Express Digital is one of India’s leading digital publications. The group properties are driving excellent engagement on social platforms with social base of 25 million and social reach of more than 100 million per month.

